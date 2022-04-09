Eagles coach aiming for win over Bullets

Blue Eagle coach, Elia Kananji, says his charges are aiming for a positive result against defending champions Nyasa Big Bullets in a bid to maintain Super League top spot.

Blue Eagles, who are unbeaten in the 2022 Tnm Super League, play against the defending Champions Nyasa Big Bullets this afternoon at Nankhaka Stadium in Lilongwe.

In an interview, Kananji said: “Training is going on very well and my players are ready for the Match. It’s my hope that if they will follow my instructions we will get the 3 points at the end of the Day.”

Eagles are currently topping the log table with 9 points from 3 games and will be playing against the people’s team who have also been outstanding in their immediate past two games, having defeated their crosstown arch rivals Mighty Wanderers (2-1) and Ekwendeni Hammers (3-1).

Big Bullet are currently on position number 4 with 6 points from 2 games and will also be aiming for a positive result.

However, Bullets have faced a setback ahead of the encounter following the injuries of Ernest Petro and goalkeeper Clever Nkungula.

In addition, the 2021 Tnm Super League defending Champions, will also miss the services of Blessings Mpokera and Alick Lungu who are currently doing trials in the Turkish clubs.

But Bullets mentor, Kalisto Pasuwa, expressed optimism that his charges are ready to shoot down the Eagles and get the maximum points.

He said: ” Blue Eagles is a very good team with experience and some of the players who were playing on our side, we have a point to prove but despite that we are prepared very well for the Match.

“We have been training on the ground with the boys and l hope that most of them have adapted to the situation that we are going to play away from home and we hope for a good result,” said Pasuwa.

In their previous encounter during the first round of 2021 Tnm Super League season, the two sides shared the spoils while in the second round Bullets thumped the Eagles one – nil through Precious Sambani’s goal.

In their next assignment in the top flight league, Bullets will play against Dedza Dynamos on Wednesday 13th April 2022 at Balaka stadium.

During the 2021 Tnm Super League edition, Eagles finished on position 12 with 32 points from 30 games, while their counterparts emerged as the Champion’s with 62 points from the same margin of games.

Reported by Emmanuel Chilemba