Chiukepo Msowoya gives Wanderers a win as Tigers lose to Rumphi

Chiukepo Msowoya was the hero for Mighty Wanderers on Saturday at Mzuzu Stadium as his only goal gave his team maximum points as they beat Moyale Barracks 1 nil in the Tnm Super League.

Msowoya found a chance in the 33rd minute of the game after Moyale defence failed to clear the ball on the edge of the box. The striker beat Simion Harawa in goal.

Led by Captain Lloyd Njaliwa Raphael Phiri and Brown Magaga, Moyale misplaced passes and had shots off target, giving Chipuwa more free time on Wanderers goal.

In the Second half, both sides made some changes but wasted a lot of clear chances.

At the end of the game, it was Wanderers 1, Moyale nil.

Assistant coach for Mighty Wanderers, Joseph Kamwendo, praised his boys for working hard to win the game.

“Let me give credit to our boys. They worked so hard for all three points so we are proud for what they have done today. Our team has been struggling, this is our fourth game but we are still not where we want to be but the win today will help us to look forward and be more confident,” said Kamwendo.

On his part, Moyale Barracks coach Prichard Mwansa said it’s very painful to lose the game at home.

“We didn’t attack, we also didn’t create chances and there was no seriousness in the center midfield but as coach we are looking into it and are working to solve the problem since we have another tough assignment next week,” said Mwansa.

He added that the team has good players and it’s his duty to teach them so that they can improve their playing.

The result sees Wanderers rising on the table to position 5 with 7 points, while Moyale are on 13th position with 3 points from four games.

In other results, Rumphi United registered their first win in the Tnm Super League with a 3-0 victory over Wakawaka Tigers. Trouble Kajani scored a brace in the first half while Gerald Ngwira added a third in the 75th minute.