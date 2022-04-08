Two die after motorcycle collides with vehicle in Kasungu

A motorcyclist and a pillion passenger have died in Kasungu after the motorcycle they were riding collided with a motor vehicle along Kasungu Crescent Road in the district.

The deceased have been identified as Maxwell Changatuwa, 39, from Bowa Village, Traditional Authority Kaomba and Levinson Banda, 24, from Kwambuzi Village, Traditional Authority Chilowamatambe in Kasungu District.

The accident occurred on April 8, 2022 at around 05:00 hours.

The motor vehicle registration number BS 8219 Toyota Hilux double cabin was being driven by John Allubi from the direction of Kasungu Inn heading towards Kasungu town.

Motorcyclist Changatuwa, was carrying a pillion passenger and was going towards the opposite direction.

Upon reaching Kasungu Police Station, Allubi failed to control his vehicle due to speeding and swerved to the off lane where the vehicle collided with the said motorcycle.

Following the impact, Changatuwa and his pillion passenger, Banda, sustained multiple fractures and died at Kasungu District Hospital whilst receiving treatment.

Police in the district have since advised road users to adhere to all road traffic rules and regulations to avoid further accidents.