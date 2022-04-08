Preview: Blue Eagles face Nyasa Big Bullets test in top-of-the-table clash

We are all set for another intriguing weekend of the TNM Super League action with unbeaten Blue Eagles and Nyasa Big Bullets FC set to clash, while Mafco FC, Karonga United, Rumphi United and Sable Farming seek to register their first wins since the start of the new campaign.

It will also be a weekend for the likes of Mighty Tigers, Red Lions and Dedza Dynamos to maintain their perfect start to the whilst Silver Strikers, Mighty Wanderers, Ekwendeni Hammers and Civil Service United need desperately to get back to winning ways following their disappointing results last week.

Now let’s preview the matches:

Blue Eagles vs Nyasa Big Bullets

A top-of-the-table clash between two sides with almost similar records, winning three out of three games and two out of two games respectively.

Blue Eagles sit on the summit of the table with nine points from three games, with Bullets on fourth position with six points from two games.

Eagles haven’t conceded in the new campaign whilst Bullets have conceded two goals.

Out of the three matches, Eagles have played two away from home while Bullets have played all the two games at home and this will be their toughest test of the season yet which they will play away from the Kamuzu Stadium.

This will be the first meeting since last year in which they shared a point each in the first round before Bullets’ 1-0 victory over the Area 30 based side in the reverse fixture.

Moyale Barracks vs Mighty Wanderers

A crucial clash between two teams near the foot of the table who will both be targeting this for three must-win points.

The Mzuzu based Soldiers lost 1-0 to Blue Eagles at home last week whilst Wanderers were held to a goalless draw away to Mighty Tigers.

Moyale Barracks have three points from three matches after they lost to Tigers in the opening match before beating Civil Service United 1-0 in the second week.

As for the Nomads, they lost 2-1 to rivals Bullets and recorded their first victory over TN Stars but failed to beat Tigers last week.

For them to be amongst title contenders, they must beat Moyale Barracks at all costs.

In the previous season, Moyale Barracks won 1-0 at Mzuzu Stadium before forcing the Nomads to a goalless draw at Mpira Stadium.

Karonga United vs Silver Strikers

Silver Strikers will be seeking a first away win of the season to ease the frustration of David Kabwe, who admits he is growing weary of his players not killing off games by missing clear cut chances.

The Central Bankers have only one win in three matches and have only managed to score twice in that time, despite creating a slew of chances with the new attacking duo of Chawanangwa Kaonga and Stain Davie.

They lost 1-0 to Red Lions in the opening match but they bounced back with a 1-0 win over newly promoted Rumphi United.

However, they were forced to a 1-1 draw at home to Civil Service United.

This means in three matches, they have four points.

On the other hand, Karonga United will also be looking for their first win of the season.

The Northern Region outfit lost to Kamuzu Barracks in the opening match before a 1-1 draw with Red Lions a week later.

They are a very difficult side to beat at home but they have lost some players to other teams, a development which has affected them.

In the last meeting, the match was abandoned with ten minutes to play after referee changed her decision when she awarded the hosts a penalty before reversing it to a freekick.

This didn’t go well with the home fans who started rioting when the game was at 1-0 in favor of the Central Bankers.

Rumphi United vs Mighty Tigers

Another exciting game to watch as the hosts will be searching for their first win since earning promotion from the Premier Division.

In three matches, they haven’t won any game and haven’t scored not even an offside goal.

They lost 2-0 to fellow rookies Dedza Dynamos before losing 1-0 and 2-0 to Silver Strikers and Blue Eagles respectively.

Now they are hosting a hungry Tigers which has also started well in the new season.

They defeated Moyale Barracks 1-0 in the opening match and forced Kamuzu Barracks to a 1-1 draw at Civo Stadium before a goalless draw with Mighty Wanderers last week.

Bouyed by a MK30 million sponsorship, Tigers will be one of the teams to watch in the ongoing season after they struggled a lot last season.

Sable Farming vs Red Lions

Sable Farming coach Joseph Malizani will just be starting to feel the heat after two draws and a defeat in the first three matches.

Last week, they had to come from behind to draw 1-1 with Ekwendeni Hammers but before that, they played to a goalless draw with TN Stars at Mpira Stadium.

Their first match in the top flight league ended in a 2-0 defeat away to Civil Service United.

Now they are meeting one of the four unbeaten teams in the league.

Red Lions have started the campaign just like the way they did in the previous season.

They defeated Silver Strikers 1-0, drew 1-1 with Karonga United and got the better of Mafco FC with a comfortable 2-0 win at Civo Stadium last week.

They are currently second in the standings with seven points and they will be looking for a win in order to maintain their perfect start to the season.

Sunday, 10th April, 2022

Civil Service United vs Mafco FC

Mafco FC have started the campaign on a very poor note, registering two defeats and one draw in three matches.

They lost 1-0 to Blue Eagles in the opening match and dropped two points away to Ekwendeni Hammers in a 2-2 draw before losing 2-0 at home to Red Lions FC.

With just a point in three matches, a win is a must if they are to get out of the bottom three and boost their top eight chances for the Top 8 competition which will only be participated by teams that will finish the first round in the Top 8.

Civil Sporting Club, on the other hand, will also be looking to bounce back from a disappointing 1-1 draw with rivals Silver Strikers last week.

The Servants have had a mixed start to the season. Their only win came over Sable Farming in the opening match but since then, they have dropped five points, losing 1-0 to Moyale Barracks and drawing 1-1 to Area 47.

A win is also a must for Franco Ndawa’s side which is also in a rebuilding exercise.

TN Stars vs Kamuzu Barracks

Two of the many struggling teams in the new season. Just like Sable Farming, Mafco FC and Rumphi United, TN Stars are winless in three matches after they lost 2-0 to Ekwendeni Hammers in the opening week and 2-1 to Wanderers in the second week. The two losses were followed by a goalless draw with Sable Farming in their third match.

Last season, the Kasungu based side performed well when they finished in the 7th position and participated in the Top 8 Cup.

But they have started the current campaign on a very bad note and they must beat the 2016 league winners to at least move out of the bottom three.

Similarly, KB are also struggling despite starting the season on a very high note with a victory over Karonga United in the first week.

They dropped two points in the 1-1 draw with Tigers and lost 2-1 to the newly promoted Dedza Dynamos. The Lilongwe based Soldiers have to start winning if they are to be amongst Top 8 teams in the first round and participate in the Top 8 Cup.

Last season, they finished ninth and missed out on Top 8 participation and they have to bounce back if they are to boost their Top 8 chances and avoid a repeat of last season’s ordeal.

Ekwendeni Hammers vs Tigers

Another game to watch from two entertaining teams in the new season.

Ekwendeni dropped five points last week in their Southern Region outing when they lost 3-1 to Bullets and drew 1-1 with Sable Farming.

Tigers are unbeaten in three matches and have assembled a very good squad capable of producing wonders at any particular venue.

Coming out of Northern Region with points will surely help them boost a Top 8 finish and participate in the Top 8 Cup for the first time in three years.