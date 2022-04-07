Woman dies in Rumphi road accident

A 35-year-old woman has died after being hit by a Fuso Fighter Lorry near Phwezi Trading Centre in Rumphi.

The accident occurred during evening hours of April 6, 2022. The woman has been identified as Chida Banda of Kamenya Village under Traditional Authority Mwalweni in Rumphi

It is on record that during this fateful day, motor vehicle registration number BZ 1886 driven by Nelson Mzoma, 36, in the district was coming from Mzuzu heading Karonga direction along the M1 Road.

Close to Phwezi, due to speeding, the driver failed to control the vehicle and went to the right hand side of the road where the vehicle hit the female pedestrian who stood at the edge of the road.

Following the impact, Banda sustained severe head injuries and was taken to Rumphi District Hospital where she was pronounced dead on arrival. The motor vehicle had its headlamp indicator and part of windscreen damaged.

The driver is in police custody pending court.

Meanwhile, Police in the district are appealing to all road users to observe all traffic rules and regulations in order to reduce avoidable road accidents.