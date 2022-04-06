Quay Energy is a bogus company established to defraud Malawi: Government plans to pay K1 billion every month for 25 years

Social media commentators have described Quay Energy as a “bogus company” with the sole purpose of defrauding the Malawi government through the Salima-Lilongwe Water Project.

The company, social commentators have found, will be pocketing K1 billion kwacha every month for the next 25 years.

Quay was registered as a private company in September 2021 in Australia. It does not have any credible track-record to finance the Salima-Lilongwe Water Project, also known as Lake Malawi Water Project.

But Malawi Government has engaged the newly established company to help the government secure a $313 million (about K300 billion) loan. According to the Ministry of Finance, the loan has repayment period of up to 25 Years, grace period of 6 years, interest rate 1.5% and a one-off payment for structuring fees of 2.5%.

The revelation has shocked Malawians with social commentator Joshua Chisa Mbele alleging that the deal is meant to defraud Malawi Government of taxpayers’ funds.

“This arrangement smells money laundering. Palibe Loan pa [there is no loan here]. This is a heist in making,” said social commentator Joshua Chisa Mbele.