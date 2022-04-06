Minister of Energy says Malawi has enough fuel

Minister of Energy Ibrahim Matola has assured Malawians that the country has enough supply of fuel and Malawians should not panic.

The Energy Minister said this today in Lilongwe during government face the press and he was accompanied by Information Minister Gospel Kazako.

Speaking at the presser, Matola said after touring some filling stations in Lilongwe yesterday he has observed that the country has enough fuel and there is continued flow of fuel in the country hence no need for the people to panic.

“There is continued flow of fuel and the country can meet its requirements and demand. Yesterday, I was able to witness

first-hand the stock levels of diesel and petrol at some fuel retail

stations in Lilongwe. The spot inspections helped me to see for

myself how MERA is collaborating with the fuel importers such

as NOCMA and Petroleum Importers Ltd (PIL) to ensure that the country remains supplied with fuel despite many challenges

being experienced at global level.

“It is important to know that there is continuous movement in the

volumes since there is a continuous flow of customers. At the

same time, there are always arrangements in place to ensure

there are deliveries and replenishment of stocks,” said Matola.

Matola also condemned practices of illegal buying, illegal storing and illegal selling of fuel, saying these are criminal and unpatriotic, and he expressed hope that Malawians will not abuse the temporary waiver on purchasing of fuel using jerry cans.

“The country has noted an increase in speculation, panic buying and illegal fuel storage. This not only has the potential to disrupt supply arrangements but also poses a threat to lives and property. On the other hand, it is worrisome that some are selling the fuel across the borders since our prices are relatively lower and in so doing interrupting the flow of supplies in some

districts. In simple terms, such acts are unpatriotic, criminal, and illegal. I would like to strongly condemn such acts as they are robbing this nation of a strategic commodity that we all need to jealously guard.

“Let us all cooperate and act responsibly. Generally, jerry cans are not allowed and the laws restrict bulk purchase of fuel to

only those that have a certificate or permit from MERA. It is, therefore, expected that the temporary waiver on jerry cans that allows people to buy up to twenty litres of fuel in safe or purpose manufactured jerry cans should not be abused. Most importantly, let us support the institutions that are working,” said Matola.

In his remarks Minister of information, Gospel Kazako hinted that with fuel prices being hiked on the international market, Malawians should not be surprised if local prices are adjusted upwards.

The Minister also trashed calls from some sections of the public to have fuel prices hiked immediately in the country.

Kazako stressed that the reason why fuel prices have not been adjusted upwards is because there are other critical issues to be considered first.

With an indication that prices will nonetheless be hiked, Kazako noted that the hike will not be because other sections of the public have made recommendations.

Calls for speedy fuel hikes have recently come from the opposition Democratic Progressive Party and Consumers Association of Malawi among others.