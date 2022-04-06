Govt told to intensify border patrols over UK’s terrorism warning

An organization advocating for peace and development, People’s Federation for National Peace and Development (PEFENAP), has urged the Malawi government to intensify border patrols amid a United Kingdom alert over threats of terrorist attacks.

This is coming as last week the United Kingdom government issued a warning that “terrorists are likely to try to carry out attacks in Malawi.”

According to the UK government report, “There’s a heightened threat of terrorist attack globally against UK interests and British nationals, from groups or individuals motivated by the conflict in Iraq and Syria.”

In an interview with Malawi24, PEFENAP Executive Director Edward Chaka who was reacting to the warning, said there is need for government through relevant agencies to be alert and ready to respond to possible consequences.

“While this area is strictly obligation of the State from the civic perspective, PEFENAP is conscious that Government will intensify border patrols day and night. War on Terrorism is a global issue and therefore agencies in Malawi should continue to collaborate with other security and intelligence establishments around the world.

“Government incentivises service providers such as Health Workers and Fire Fighters in the cities that they become more alert to respond to any eventuality and save many lives in an event of any eventuality,” said Chaka.

The Executive Director has however commended government for not coming out to publicly disclose interventions on the matter saying matters of security are classified and so confidential.

Chaka further said: “Government should escalate sensitization of communities to report to the nearest Police Station if they encounter any suspicious person or group of persons.”

He has also urged the general public to be alert at all times and constantly keep on checking latest news on radios and TVs and also to avoid disseminating unverified news on social media as that would impair effective communication.

Chaka also thanked the UK government through the Foreign Commonwealth Development (FCDO) and Malawi Governments for working together to protect foreign travelers, residents and Malawi citizens.