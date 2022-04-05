Husband feared dead after saving wife from crocodile attack

In Fort Maguire, Mangochi District, an adult identified as Dauda Daudi from Kambanembe Village Traditional Authority Lulanga is missing and believed to have been killed by a Crocodile when he was trying to rescue his wife from the same crocodile which attacked his wife when the couple was coming from the garden.

According to Mangochi Police Station Publicist Sub Inspector Amina Tepani Daudi said that, the couple was coming from their rice garden which is near Lake Malawi.

Daudi added that they were crossing Mkwanda a stream which demarcate their village and rice garden, the Crocodile emerged from the stream and attacked the wife first.

“The fearless husband struggled with the Crocodile and managed to rescue his wife. Later on it turned against the husband and dragged him into the stream,” said Daudi.

She then said that the wife shouted for help and villagers mobilized themselves only to find a single bone fresh and blood in the stream.

The wife was rushed to Salima District Hospital after sustaining open wound on the thigh, upper left eye and fractures on both legs and arms.

Meanwhile the villagers are still searching for the missing body.