Airtel to celebrate Top 8 S4 achievers tomorrow

Airtel Malawi and Football Association of Malawi will on Wednesday evening celebrate outstanding players and the Media for their role in the success of the Airtel Top 8 Season 4.

The event will take place at Sunbird Mount Soche Hotel in Blantyre from 6 PM.

FAM Competitions and Communications Director Gomezgani Zakazaka confirmed in an interview, saying: “This event is for outstanding players and media personnel who contributed to the success of the competition’s fourth edition.”

Zakazaka said the awards would be offered to Player of the Tournament and Top Goal Scorer in players category and to Media in five different categories.

On her part, Airtel Malawi Plc Marketing Director Thoko Kamkondo Sande said this year’s event would be special as at will be the first time to be held in Blantyre.

She said: “All is set to decorate and honour the Madolo’s of Top 8 Season 5. This year’s event is quite unique for us as we are in the Southern region for the first time.

“These awards honour the Madolo’s on the field and the sports journalists who brought the games live to people’s home through their coverage in newspapers, on radio, online and television. We will also officially crown Nyasa Big Bullets as the first ever champions from the Southern Region.”

On his part, Nyasa Big Bullets chief administration officer Albert Chigoga said they were looking forward to the event.

He said: “It makes one feel excited that after a historic Top 8 win we can come together to witness awards. As champions, we relish to be part of the ceremony.”

Nyasa Big Bullets forward Babatunde Adepoje is guaranteed of the golden boot and a K500,000.00 cheque after finishing as the top goal scorer with eight goals.

Adepoje is also in contention for the Player of the tournament award after being nominated alongside teammate Lanjesi Nkhoma as well as Silver Strikers gangling forward Stain Davie and left winger Zebron Kalima.

Source: FAM