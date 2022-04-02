Sunday School teacher arrested for facilitating sexual abuse of child

Police in Mulanje have arrested a 34-year-old female Sunday School instructor for allegedly facilitating sexual abuse of a 14-year-old girl by a 21-year-old man.

Police have identified the teacher as Modester Beleson and the 21-year-old man as Robert Kanyada.

Mulanje Police spokesperson Gresham Ngwira said the victim told the police that she went to church for Sunday School in December 2021.

At the Sunday School, Modester Beleson told the child to be in a ‘sexual relationship’ with Kanyada.

Last month, it was discovered that the child was pregnant and the child mentioned Kanyada as the man responsible.

Kanyada was arrested yesterday and he is expected to be charged with defilement while Beleson will be charged with an offence in relation to aiding defilement.

Kanyada hails from Kanyizira Village while Beleson hails from Mulima Village, both in Senior Chief Mabuka in the border district.