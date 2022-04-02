Lilongwe derby highlights exciting weekend in TNM Super League

The 2022 TNM Super League enters third week this afternoon with some exciting fixtures but the Capital City derby between Silver Strikers and Civil Service United will be the highlight of the weekend.

Malawi24 looks ahead to what promises to be two days of eye-catching top-flight drama with some teams in action in all the three regions of the country.

Without a doubt, the Capital City derby is the game of the week as two fiercest rivals will lock horns for maximum points at Silver Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

In the opening week, we watched a very entertaining Blantyre derby between defending champions Nyasa Big Bullets and Mighty Wanderers, taking us to the early days in which the game lived up to its billing.

But before we turn our attention to this big match in Lilongwe, we have plenty of action on day five, with early pacesetters Blue Eagles travelling to Mzuzu to play Moyale Barracks at Mzuzu Stadium.

It has been a dream start to the season for Eliya Kananji’s side after recording two victories in two matches to top the standings going into the weekend.

With two clean-sheets and three goals to their name, the Area 30 based side will be looking for all the three points to maintain their perfect start to the season.

However, playing Moyale Barracks at their own backyard could prove to be a very huge task considering how good the Soldiers are whenever playing at home.

The Mzuzu based Soldiers started the new campaign with a 1-0 defeat away to Waka Waka Tigers but they made amends when they bounced back with a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Civil Service United last week.

This will be Eagles’ ultimate test in their quest to challenge for the title with heavyweights Nyasa Big Bullets, Silver Strikers and Mighty Wanderers.

At Kamuzu Stadium, the defending champions will be playing their second game against Ekwendeni Hammers after they were rested last week due to National Team engagements.

The People’s Team started their title defence with a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Wanderers and they were supposed to travel to Lilongwe to play Eagles but their match was postponed.

Now, a win will take them to where they belong but they have to dismantle a very good side in Ekwendeni Hammers who have four points from two games.

Last season, Bullets claimed a double over the Northern Region based side but they had to do it the hard way as Hammers gave them a tough run for their money.

This is likely to be one of the best matches to watch in the ongoing season.

At Civo Stadium, Mafco will play host to Red Lions in a military affair.

The Salima based side is winless after starting the season with a 1-0 defeat at home to Blue Eagles before dropping points in the 2-2 draw away to Hammers last week.

On the contrary, Red Lions started the season on a very high note following their 1-0 victory over Silver Strikers but they failed to maintain their perfect start as they failed to beat Karonga United in a 1-1 draw.

So Mafco FC will be looking to register their first win of the season whilst the Reds will be vying for all the points to frustrate their fellow brothers in arms.

On Sunday, it will be the Capital City derby between the Central Bankers and the Civil Servants.

In the previous season, Civil got the better of their rivals when they registered a 2-1 first round win before forcing them to a 1-1 draw in the final match.

But the Bankers hit back with a 2-0 victory over their rivals in the FDH Bank Cup.

Both teams have had a similar start to the season, playing two, losing one and winning one.

This match will provide an opportunity to both teams to revive their season and send a statement of intent to fellow title contenders.

At Mpira Stadium, Tigers, with their latest sponsors, will go flat out to welcome them on board when they host Wanderers.

It’s deemed as a brotherly affair but if what we watched in 2020/21 season is to go by, then Wanderers should be at their level best to stop the Kanjedza outfit which has had a percent start to the season and has assembled a very youthful and energetic squad.

Tigers won the first match against Moyale Barracks 1-0 before drawing 1-1 with Kamuzu Barracks last week.

Their opponents Wanderers lost 2-1 to their rivals Bullets on the opening day.

At Mulanje Stadium, Sable Farming will be looking for their first ever win when they welcome Ekwendeni Hammers.

A defeat in the first game and a goalless draw in the second game means the Chiradzulu based side are winless and are yet to score a goal.

But they have to face a very difficult side which has what it takes to collect points away from home.

In the previous season, Ekwendeni Hammers collected more points away from home and were destined for a top four finish but they were greatly affected by the Covid-19 break which almost took three months.

At Dedza Stadium, Dedza Dynamos will host Kamuzu Barracks.

It’s an action packed weekend in the 2022 TNM Super League. Enjoy the action.