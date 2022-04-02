Grouping threatens legal action against ESCOM over electricity units scandal

A civil society grouping has threatened legal action against Electricity Supply Corporation of Malawi (ESCOM) if the electricity supplier goes ahead with plans to claim payments from individuals and companies which bought prepaid units illegally from ESCOM employees.

The grouping, Citizens Advancement for Economic Revolution (CARE), which says it fights for people’s rights, has described ESCOM’s plans to claim payments from customers involved in the K60 billion electricity token reselling syndicate as economic sabotage.

Recently, ESCOM complained that it has lost K60 billion through the reselling of electricity tokens.

Speaking on the matter, CARE Executive Director Fredrick Billy Malata said the issue needs disciplinary action against the employees from both institutions.

Malata added that ESCOM’s decision to reclaim the electricity units from the customers is uncalled for, as this is an internal issue that calls for disciplinary actions against the concerned individuals rather than pushing the blame to other people.

“We understand that ESCOM is planning to claim electricity units that were sold to the customers, this is an internal issue that need to be addressed administratively rather than pushing the blame to the customers,” he explained.

Malata has since urged ESCOM to reverse its plans to claim electricity tokens from customers adding that the grouping will seek legal action on the matter should the state electricity supplier continue with it’s decision.

“ESCOM Should not continue with its decision to claim payments of Electricity units from customers, if the decision will not be reversed, CARE will not have choice but to seek legal redress on the matter,” he said.

Individuals and companies alleged to have been benefited from the electricity reselling scandal include Kips and Galitos restaurants as well as Crossroads.