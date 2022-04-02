Devotion: God is speaking in his word

Hebrew 1:1-2 “God, having in the past spoken to the fathers through the prophets at many times and in various ways, in these last days has spoken to us by a Son, whom he appointed heir of all things, through whom also he made the ages.”

In these last days, stick to the Word of God. The opening scripture says God is speaking to us through His son. In John 1:1 tells us that He was in the beginning as the Word. John 1:14 tells us that Word became flesh and He is the one we call the son of God.

So you need to rely more on the Word of God for your direction and action. Be assured that you will never miss the way. The scriptures are God’s inspired Word.

2Timothy 3:15-17 “From infancy, you have known the holy Scriptures which are able to make you wise for salvation through faith, which is in Christ Jesus. All Scripture is God-breathed and profitable for teaching, for reproof, for correction, and for training in righteousness, that the person of God may be complete, thoroughly equipped for every good work.”

Trust scriptures. These are only true writings and true sayings. These are the only words without error.

Some years ago, I listened to a certain lady who claimed that they went to heaven and saw people playing football. She also says God encourages football. Then later there was another person who also claimed that they went to heaven and heard God saying all who watch football will be in hell. Now this is confusing and a direct opposite of the other. Such inconsistencies are common especially in people who rely on visions, prophecies etc. To avoid such confusions, just stick to the Word of God and to that which agrees with the written scriptures. Anything that doesn’t agree with the written scriptures should be avoided.

CONFESSION

I am led by God. I study the scriptures and I profit from the scriptures. I believe the Word of God. In Jesus Name. Amen.

Day 10 of 14

+We pray against any mandatory vaccines in all nations. We pray that Vaccines should be voluntary and not mandatory. No nation should put Vaccines as condition for buying, selling, employment etc

+We pray that the saints will go out and win souls as we prepare for the coming of the Lord.

+We pray for unity in the Body of Christ

+We pray for backsliders and sinners that they be convicted and come to the Father.