Immigration deports five Bangladeshi nationals

The Department of Immigration and Citizenship Service through the central region immigration office has deported five Bangladeshi nationals for contravening the country’s immigration laws.

Confirming the development to Malawi24 was public relations officer for the central region immigration office, Inspector Pasqually Zulu, who said the five have been deported on Thursday March 31st, 2022.

Inspector Zulu said the five deportees last year entered Malawi illegally using unchartered routes and were found in a bush by community members in Mchinji who alerted police officers in the district. They were later handed over to immigration officers in Lilongwe.

It is reported that they were later taken to Mchinji Magistrate Court where they were sentenced to six months imprisonment and upon finalisation of their custodial sentence, they have this week been deported through Kamuzu International Airport in Lilongwe.

According to Zulu, these five Bangladesh nationals have been identified as Islam Saiful aged 38, Uddin Nizam aged 42, Uddin Pavel aged 28, Munshe Julhas aged 33 and Norman Abdullah aged 20.

Meanwhile, Inspector Zulu says the immigration department is commending the good working relationship which is existing between the country’s security organisations and the general public.

The publicist has since encouraged the general public to keep on informing relevant authorities, immigration officials in particular, whenever they come across anything to do with contravening the country’s immigration laws.

“The Department of Immigration and Citizenship Services would like to commend the good working relationship that is existing between the country’s security departments and the general public.

“However, the department is appealing to the general public to keep on practicing patriotism by reporting any suspected illegal immigrants to security authorities and they should also avoid aiding and abetting of illegal immigrants,” said Zulu.

Zulu further added that aiding and abetting of illegal immigrants, has serious repercussions on Malawi’s national security and social economic development, hence the need to report such matters.

It is reported that this year alone, the immigration department has deported over 40 foreign nationals who contravened various immigration laws of the country.