Chilima calls for promotion of tangerine farming

Vice President Saulos Klaus Chilima has asked Mwanza and Neno district councils to promote tangerine fruit farming to economically assist communities in the two districts.

Chilima made the call in an interview after meeting council members from the two districts during full council meetings which were held separately at Mwanza Hotel in Mwanza.

“It is high time that the tangerine farming in the two districts became commercial than now for financial sustainability of the citizens which is one of the pillars in Malawi 2063 vision,” said Chilima.

Earlier, the vice president visited Namisempha bee keeping cooperative and Fumbi irrigation scheme in Mwanza to appreciate honey processing and tangerine farming respectively before meeting council members of the two districts.

During the interaction with the farmers he encouraged them to be visionary in their activities for economic independence.

In an interview after the meeting with the Vice President, District Commissioner for Mwanza Malango Botomani said that plans are underway to uplift economic welfare of people of the district through reforms which she said seek to enhance financial and economic sustainability of people of the district.

During the meeting Senior Chief Govati hailed government for engaging traditional leaders in the public service reforms so that. So far, the vice president has visited twenty district and city councils to appreciate progress made on public service reforms.

By Brian Wasili