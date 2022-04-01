Chakwera buries head in sand

Commander in Chief of the Malawi Defence Force (MDF), President Lazarus Chakwera, is yet to comment on UK’s warning of a terrorist attack in Malawi.

The president and his deputy, Saulos Chilima, have been spending time on crop inspection and public sector reform tours respectively, leaving the public guessing as to whether the country missed the security intelligence gathered and made public by the British Government.

The information we have is sketchy with no details as where the attack will happen but security departments (the Malawi Army, Malawi lice and national intelligence bureau) haven’t commented and neither has the security committee of Parliament.

In Parliament today, Leader of Opposition Kondwani Nankhumwa urged government to issue a statement regarding the reports.

In response, Leader of the House Richard Chimwendo Banda said government is aware of the situation and will issue a statement at an appropriate time.

The UK government issued the alert about terrorism in Malawi on its website based on information from UK Counter Terrorism Policing.

“Terrorists are likely to try to carry out attacks in Malawi. UK Counter Terrorism Policing has information and advice on staying safe abroad and what to do in the event of a terrorist attack. Find out more about the global threat from terrorism,” reads part of the alert.