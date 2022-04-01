Burundian jailed 3 years IHL for house breaking and theft

A 21-year-old Burundian national has been sentenced to 3 years imprisonment with hard labour for house breaking and theft.

The Dowa First Grade Magistrate’s Court through state prosecutor Sub Inspector Agnes Mphinga heard that the convict, Duniya Savatori, on March 12 2022 at Dzaleka Refugee Camp in Dowa District broke and entered the house of Dorita Nyiraroba, a Rwandan national, with intent to steal therein.

State prosecutor Sub Inspector Agnes Mphinga further told the court that the convict on the same day stole one window frame and an umbrella, all valued at K32 000.

Appearing before court, the convict pleaded not guilty to charges of house breaking and theft contrary to Sections 309 and 278 of the Penal Code respectively. This however, prompted the state to parade three witnesses leading to his conviction.

In her submission, state prosecutor Sub Inspector Agnes Mphinga asked the court to pass a stiff punishment to the offender, saying cases of house breaking and theft are rampant at Dzaleka Refugee Camp.

Passing sentence, First Grade Magistrate Robert Botha concurred with the state’s submission and sentenced the convict to 3 years imprisonment with hard labour house breaking and 18 months for theft. The sentences are to run concurrently.

The convict, Duniya Savatori, comes from Bujumbura Province in Burundi.