UK warns of terrorist attack in Malawi

The United Kingdom government has warned that terrorists are likely to try to carry out attacks in Malawi .

The advice on the UK government website is based on information from UK Counter Terrorism Policing.

“Terrorists are likely to try to carry out attacks in Malawi. UK Counter Terrorism Policing has information and advice on staying safe abroad and what to do in the event of a terrorist attack. Find out more about the global threat from terrorism. “There’s a heightened threat of terrorist attack globally against UK interests and British nationals, from groups or individuals motivated by the conflict in Iraq and Syria. You should be vigilant at this time,” reads the travel advice.

British High Commissioner to Malawi, David Beer, has confirmed the suspicions in an interview with the local media.

He said the UK makes regular review on the threat of terrorism in Malawi hence its advice to British citizens.

“The safety of British Nationals abroad is a major concern for the FCDO. We therefore attach great importance to providing information about personal safety and security overseas, including an assessment of the threat from terrorism, to enable people to make informed decisions about travel,” Beer said.

There has never been a terrorist attack in Malawi and security agencies are yet to comment on the issue.