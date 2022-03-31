Have faith, things will change — Chilima says

Vice President Saulos Chilima has asked Malawians to have faith that the Tonse Alliance led government will change the current situation saying even in the bible some people were waiting for 30 years to be healed.

Speaking in Thyolo on Wednesday after his tour where he was appreciating how public reforms are progressing in the district, Chilima said since Covid-19 pandemic is declining, there is hope that some areas of the economy will open up.

“We see that the way things are in this world to say that we may say reduce prices of certain items that perhaps would be a lie. We will put measures that I said.

“In the past we were talking of Covid-19, but today its situation has improved, this means that things should be moving at faster pace, if we will be getting money even if we adjust prices of soap we may be able to buy,” said Chilima.

The UTM party President whose party is among nine political parties’ coalition known as Tonse Alliance further urged people to exercise patience and have faith that things will change.

“Let’s be people of faith, even in the bible people were not healed on the same day as others would wait for 30 years, but I am not saying that you should wait for 30 years,” he said.

Chilima’s sentiments come following a cry from Malawians that the cost of living is rapidly becoming higher and higher everyday making the survival of people very difficult regardless of their settlements whether urban or rural areas.

Prices of commodities such as cooking oil, soap and other essentials have gone up over 200 percent since Tonse Alliance took over the government with what analysts have been describing as unrealistic promises.

There are also fears that prices of fuel will be adjusted upwards in the coming days following increase in landing costs which Malawi Energy Regulatory Authority announced a number of days ago.