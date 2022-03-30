Mozambican man nabbed for stealing property worth K1.2 Million

Police in Mangochi have arrested a Mozambican national aged 28 for breaking into houses and stealing assorted items.

Mangochi Police Station Publicist Amina Tepani Daudi identified the suspect as Amerigoh Bazilio Thomas.

Daudi added that the police have recovered stolen items worth K1.2 million.

According to Daudi, on the nights of March 15 and 19, 2022, Thomas broke into 2 houses at M’baluku location and went away with assorted property including solar panel, two speakers, amplifier, sub-woofer, fan and K45,000 cash when the owners were asleep.

She added that both matters were reported at Mangochi Police Station who initiated investigations.

“Over the weekend, Mangochi Police detectives raided Thomas’s house at M’baluku where he was arrested. The police also recovered the stolen property which were found tied in a bedsheet,” she explained

Upon searching further, Thomas was also found with 30 new motor vehicle lenses in a sack bag hidden under the bed.

All the recovered items have been identified by owners except the motor vehicle lenses.

The suspect will appear before court to answer the charges of burglary and theft contrary to sections 309 and 278 of the Penal Code respectively.

Thomas hails from Maganga Village, Mandimba district of Niassa Province in Mozambique.