Francis Muluzi arrested over firearm

Police in Blantyre are keeping in custody Francis Muluzi aged 39 and Shauri Simchimba aged 32 for allegedly acquiring and transferring a firearm, an offence which is contrary to section 9 sub sections a and b respectively of the Firearms Act.

According to Sub Inspector Peter Mchiza, Public Relations Officer for Blantyre Police Station, on 29 March, 2022, Police received a tip that the family of Mr Simchimba was unlawfully possessing a pistol at Michiru area in the district.

Following the information, enquiries were made and led to the arrest Mr Simchimba (father to the second suspect) who admitted that he got it from Mr Kita the late. Mr Kita had lawfully obtained the gun sometime back for personal protection before his death.

After sometime, Mr Simchimba also followed all the procedures to obtain the gun from Mr Kita because during that time, thieves used to disturb him at his house.

Mr Simchimba later gave the gun to his son Shauri who later transferred it to his friend Muluzi without proper procedures in as far as transferring of firearm is concerned.

Muluzi was arrested and admitted that he indeed had a pistol which in question which he was using for personal protection at his home in Michiru. He, however, added that he lost the pistol in Mangochi while attended a political rally.

Francis Muluzi and Shauri Simchimba are in custody waiting to appear before the court to answer the offences while investigations are still underway to trace the gun.

Francis Muluzi comes from Kapoloma Village in the area of Traditional Authority Kapoloma in Machinga District while Shauri Simchimba is from Namasasa Village in the area of Mwaulambya in Chitipa District.