Three arrested for being found with six bags of charcoal, five bundles of firewood

Three people are in police custody at Dowa Police Station for allegedly being found in possession of six bags of charcoal and five bundles firewood.

Dowa Police Station Publicist Sub Inspector Gladson M’bumpha identified the suspects as Fletcher Kester, 48, Simeon Banda, 37 and Moffat Lotiyele, 43.

They were arrested in the wee hours of Monday at Mvera Roadblock in Dowa when the Officer In-charge for Dowa Police Station Violet Magwaya (Deputy Commissioner of Police) and team were conducting night patrols in the area.

M’bumpha added that the suspects carried a total six bags of charcoal and five bundles of firewood on their bicycles.

“Meanwhile, police have since seized the charcoal, firewood and bicycles,” he explained.

The suspects, who all come from Chikuse Village in Traditional Authority Chiwere in Dowa District, will appear before court soon to answer charges of found in possession of forest produce without a licence contravening Forest Act.