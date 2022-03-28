Malawi Police officer dies in accident

A Traffic Police Officer aged 40 has died this morning after his vehicle was hit by a lorry along the Mchinji-Lilongwe road.

Officer-in-Charge for Mchinji police, Rhoda Manjolo, has identified the officer as Sub-Inspector Allan Simukonde.

According to Manjolo, Simukonde sustained multiple injuries after the car crash and he died at Mchinji District Hospital.

Simukonde hailed from Namatuwi village, Traditional Authority Mwaulambya in Chitipa district.

In a related issue, Police in Mchinji are looking for people who murdered an unidentified man along the Mchinji Forest Reserve yesterday.

Just over a week ago, a 42-year-old marine police officer identified as Sub Inspector Andrew Kandulu based at Chimwala Police Unit in Mangochi also died after being hit by a motor vehicle.

The officer was crossing the road at Mwalija Trading Centre heading home when he was hit by the vehicle which police said was speeding.

On 17 February 2022, a cruising Sienta also hit a 26-year-old police officer at a traffic checkpoint in Mangochi.