130 Machinga teachers yet to be paid January 2021 salaries

By Raphael Likaka

About 130 teachers in Machinga who did not receive their January 2021 salaries say they will take unspecified industrial action if government fails to pay arrears by April this year.

The teachers said this at Liwonde on Friday when they presented petition to Chief Education Officer for Machinga District Council, Douglas Namikungulu.

A representative of the teachers who opted for anonymity said the teachers have been reminding Machinga District Council through the education office about the issue for a year but to no avail.

“We have been reminding the council about the January 2021 salary since February last year but nothing has happened,” said one of them.

They added that they’ve been writing the council to demand their January payment but they were told to wait a bit and it was to their surprise that the January 2021 salary is yet to be paid.

They therefore threatened to take action if their salary will not be paid by April saying they’ve waited for so long such that they’ve now lost patience.

The representative said if the district education office fails to give the teachers convincing statement on the January salary, the teachers will hold a vigil at the District Education Office

“We expect the education office to give us convincing statement otherwise will do a thing that we cannot disclose,” the teacher representative added.

Chief Education Officer for Machinga District Council Douglas Namikungulu said it is true that nearly 130 teachers haven’t received their January 2021 salary, adding that his office has been following the issue with the Ministry of Education in Lilongwe and has been assured that the Ministry will address the issue

Namikungulu said it was true that nearly 130 teachers haven’t received their January 2021 salary adding that his office has been following the issue with the Ministry of Education in Lilongwe and has also been assured that the Ministry will address the issue.

He said the teachers have genuine reasons to complain adding that as person needs to be given a salary after working.

Namikungulu said was equally concerned with the delay.

” The teachers concern is genuine because a person deserves his or her salary after working for it,” said Director of Education and Sports, adding that he has fears with the teachers unspecified industrial action.

Namikungulu said was not sure of what the teachers intend to do come April but he feels there was need to engage in talks with the teachers until they receive the unpaid salaries.

Some of the issues in the teachers’ petition were that they wanted the Council to write a commitment letter to assure them that come April this year they will receive their salary.

The petition is also demanding that District Commissioner for Machinga should address their grievances