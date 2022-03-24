UN commends Malawi for ensuring peace and security

United Nations Resident Coordinator, Shigeki Komatsubara has commended Malawi Government for making sure that there is peace and security in the country which is enabling citizens of this nation and refugees to live peacefully.

Komatsubara made the statement as the Ministry of Homeland Security launched strategic plan for 2021 to 2026 on Wednesday in Lilongwe with funding from United Nations Organisation on Drug and Crime (UNODC).

The strategic plan objectives dwell on peace and security, management of refugees and immigration.

Komatsubara said Malawi needs to be recommended for its hospitality and ensuring that refugees and Asylum seekers are living in a good environment and have access to everything including medical support.

“This is a great day, l am very excited to be part of this launch. This strategic plan gives an idea of how people will be living and we have seen that different stakeholders have committed to make sure that people in Malawi are living in peace.

“l am also commending Malawi for making sure that refugees are living in a free world,” he explained.

On her part, Minister of Homeland and Security Jean Sendeza said her ministry will make sure that there is commitment in all the areas that is being targeted by the plan.

Sendeza noted that the country has been launching a lot of initiatives but when it comes to implementation it takes time such that good developmental projects which are mostly beneficial to the country end in the launching process.

Representatives from United High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR), Malawi Police, National Registration Bureau and Department of Immigration and Citizenship Service were also present during the event.