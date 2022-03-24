MultiChoice expands footprint with 10 additional kiosks

MultiChoice Malawi has installed 10 additional Sankha Wekha Kiosks which were introduced as a way to increase customer convenience by creating key service touch points in inaccessible areas across the country, whilst upskilling agents with the business acumen to run and own a business.

The kiosks will be at Blantyre Market, Area 1 Machinjiri, Area 1 Simama, Area 1 Kaviwale, Luwinga, Area 49, Area 29, Likuni and Kamba.

Head of Commercials at MultiChoice Malawi Yuk-yen Ayeung said that they believe that there is no true success without social upliftment.

Ayeung added that over the last 25 years, they have chosen to grow hand in hand with local communities and when they launched the first 8 kiosks they ensured agents came from the locations they are stationed, in order to best attend to their customer’s needs.

“Through the introduction of 10 additional Sankha Wekha Kiosks across Malawi, we are able to provide our customers with even more convenience.

“The distinct yellow, blue and red colours of the kiosks ensure our customers can easily identify their nearest service agent,” she added.

Commenting on the same, Sankha Wekha Kiosk agent Vutimbo Mgode commended the program saying it will assist him financially and he will be able to achieve his goals.

“It brings me joy to know the people in my community will no longer travel long distances if they are in need of MultiChoice services,” he added.

The Sankha Wekha Kiosks offer numerous services including repairing and swapping of faulty decoders that are within warranty, payment of subscriptions, upgrade of bouquets, selling of boxes, as well as trouble shooting.

MultiChoice Malawi currently has over 152 agents and 58 accredited installers across the country with Sankha Wekha Kiosks located in Blantyre at Wenera bus depot, Ndirande by old Peoples shop, and Chemusa.

In Lilongwe, they are in Area 25 Pamathanki, Area 25 Nsungwi and Area 36 Kaphiri and in Mzuzu along M1 road and Mzuzu market.