Man arrested for sexually abusing girl with mental illness

By Joseph Mbughi

Police in Chitipa have arrested Yohane Simkoko, 38, for allegedly sexually abusing and impregnating a 20-year-old girl with mental illness.

According to Chitipa Police Station deputy public relations officer Sergeant Rabson Mkandawire, on March 18, 2022, the mother of the victim noticed some changes on her daughter’s appearance.

After being asked some questions, the victim revealed to have been sexually abused by the suspect and mentioned him to be responsible for her two-month old pregnancy.

The matter was reported to Chitipa Police Station where the victim was issued with a referral letter, whereby the results from Chitipa District Hospital confirmed the pregnancy.

Mkandawire added that Simkoko will appear before court to answer the charge of defilement of a person with mental illness contrary to section 139 of the penal code

Simkoko hails from Ishalikila Village Traditional Authority Mwaulambia in Chitipa district.