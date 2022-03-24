Malawi on right track to achieving middle income dream – Chakwera

President Lazarus Chakwera says Malawi is on the right track to realizing its dream in line with the Malawi Vision 2063 agenda of a self-reliant, industrialized, middle-income nation.

Chakwera made the remarks yesterday after meeting a group of young engineers at Kamuzu Palace to appreciate and see samples of electric motorcycles they are building locally with the support of foreign investors.

He noted the motorcycles produce zero carbon emissions.

“This kind of reconstruction of key innovations aligns with our goals of fully adopting climate-smart technologies in building a greener and sustainable economy.

“I expressed gratitude towards their efforts for they are contributing positively to Malawi’s transition from a predominantly importing to an exporting economy,” said Chakwera

He then expressed delight that Malawi is on the right trajectory to realising its dreams and said his administration will continue to create a business-friendly environment for investors in all sectors.

“I have since asked the company to develop a strategy for scaling up production which will resultantly create more jobs and wealth,” said Chakwera.