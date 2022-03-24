Driver fined K1 million for causing death of woman

The Senior Resident Magistrate’s court in Mzuzu on March 23 ordered a 36-year-old driver, Harold Banda, to pay one million Kwacha fine for causing death of a woman.

The court heard through Prosecutor Sergeant Charles Chilala that on March 11, 2022 Banda was driving Toyota Sienta registration BLK 8519 from the direction of Dwangwa heading towards Chintheche with one passenger on board.

Upon arrival at Liwuzi, due to speeding, Banda hit a female pedestrian who was crossing from left to right side of the road.

Prosecutor Chilala added that following the impact the pedestrian sustained deep cuts on the forehead and was pronounced dead while receiving treatment at Chintheche Rural Hospital.

Appearing in court, Banda pleaded guilty to all charges levelled against him.

In mitigation the accused person prayed for leniency saying that he is a breadwinner to his family who would suffer if sent to prison.

In his submission prosecutor Chilala reminded the court that Banda’s wanton driving claimed an innocent person’s life hence prayed for a stiffer sentence.

Passing judgement Senior Resident Magistrate lssa Maulid concurred with the state.

He therefore ordered Banda to pay K600,000 for causing death by reckless driving, K200,000 for driving without licence and another K200,000 for driving uninsured motor vehicle in default 5 years imprisonment with hard labour.

Maulid also ordered that K900,000 will be given to the bereaved family as compensation.

Halord Banda hails from Muuzisi Village, Traditional Authority Chakhaza in Dowa.