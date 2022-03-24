Apostle Kawinga hands over a house to man in Dedza

Salvation for All Ministries led by Apostle Clifford Kawinga on Tuesday handed over a house worth K7.2 million to Steven Mkokoko who has been bedridden for 24 years due to stroke at Thunduzi village, Senior Chief Chauma in Dedza District.

Apostle Kawinga constructed the house after hearing the story of Nkokomo’s on Television.

Speaking after the handover ceremony, Kawinga said the gesture is part of emulating the love to the needy. He added that the greatest joy that someone can ever have is to make someone happy.

“We have come here to cheer up brother Steven Mkokoko who has been sick for 24 years. It has been a history in the bible which we are reading the theory part of the word of God, but this is something which we are able to see with our eyes that someone can be sick for 24 years and he was staying in a very small house. That is why we thought it is wise to build a house a 3-bedroom house so that he can live comfortably,” said Kawinga.

He then hailed the community structures in the area for their efforts in supporting the initiative.

In his remarks, Senior Chief Chauma said his area needs urgent support as many of the elderly are suffering and failing to sustain their livelihood.