Malawians urged to pray for ACB director Chizuma

A religious group called National Repentance Malawi in conjunction with the Great Calling Ministries has asked people in the country to pray hard for Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) director, Martha Chizuma.

This is according to National Repentance Malawi National Coordinator Reverend Dr Edward Mikwamba, who said Martha Chizuma is doing a very commendable job in the fight against corruption in the country.

Dr Mikwamba however said it is not a secret that Chizuma is facing some challenges in her line of duty as some people are trying to frustrate her job, a thing which he said may derail developmental progress if left unchecked.

Reverend Dr Edward Mikwamba then implored Malawians and all intercessors in the particular, to take some time in their busy schedule to pray for the ACB director so that God should protect and guide her to successfully fight against corruption in the country.

“Everyone is aware of what the ACB director, madam Martha Chizuma is going through in her line of duty. So, we are asking people in the country to spare some time and pray for her so that God should give her strength to successfully win the fight against corruption,” said Mikwamba.

Reverend Dr Mikwamba further observed that Malawi will remain poor if there shall not be concerted efforts on fighting corruption and he cited cashgate and covidgate scandals as vivid examples of rampant corruption in government.

The National coordinator said over the weekend the group in conjunction with the Great Calling Ministries held special prayers in Chiradzuru where among other prayer points, were about praying for Chizuma.

Recently, businessperson Ashok Nair sued Chizuma for defamation over a leaked audio in which she alleged that money changed hands to have Nair released on bail after an arrest over corruption allegations.

In the same leaked audio which went viral on social media earlier this year, Chizuma also complained that she was not getting support from the current administration.