Korean evangelist says Malawi leaders need to have spiritual connection with God  

South Korean evangelist, Reverend Ock Soo Park, who is the founder of Good News Mission, says Malawi can develop to be a great and advanced nation if leaders and people of the country align themselves with God and follow the teachings of Jesus Christ.

Park said this on Tuesday 22, March 2022 in Lilongwe during a press conference. Before the presser, Park had a meeting with President Lazarus Chakwera at Kamuzu Palace.

Park said all that is needed is to seek forgiveness from God by renouncing sins and aligning people minds to God’s word.

“In Malawi there are many churches, there are many leaders but we need the word of God in the house of people as you know word of God is power. So if we put God first and have that spiritual connection with him he will open our eyes and broaden our minds and there will be development in this country. Sin is a barrier to development,” said Park.

Park also noted that his meeting with Chakwera touched on exchange visits for young people under the International Youth Fellowship (IYF), a Christian youth organisation he established in 2001. The two also discussed building stronger bilateral relations between Korea and Malawi.

“IYF is now one of the largest and most innovative Christian youth organizations in the world. With programs such as the IYF World Camp, the Good News Corps, and IYF Medical Volunteer Program; IYF is currently setting new standards in the mission fields of the world and changing today’s youth into ambassadors of hope. We believe Malawian Youth can benefit through this organisation, spiritually and also as good leaders,” said Park.

Park also hosted a public lecture in Lilongwe at BICC and he said the public lecture will benefit people in the way that they will possess the proper heart of God and the heart of God will bring new strength new wisdom to the people of Malawi.