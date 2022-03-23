Electricity connection fee already low in Malawi – ESCOM

Electricity Supply Corporation of Malawi (ESCOM) says the K93,200 electricity connection fee which customers pay is already lower than the actual average cost of K365,000 which is required for each new connection.

The electricity supplier has said this a statement released today on optional procurement of connection materials by single phase customers.

According to ESCOM, the sum of K93,200 paid by an individual customer for electricity connections is s a contribution towards the average cost of K365,000 per connection.

The company added that it has been struggling to connect new customers due to challenges in raising its contribution of K271,800 per connection.

Due to the challenges, ESCOM is now allowing customers who are willing and can afford to procure materials required for a quick connection to do so as per terms and conditions. Such customers will be allowed to use ESCOM pre-qualified contractors.

However, customers who choose to procure their own connection materials will not be refunded the K93,200.

“ESCOM does not provide a refund for the K93,200 paid by an individual customer considering that the sum is lower than the actual average cost of K365,000 for a new connection.

“The process of procuring materials by ESCOM has been slow over the past years but is now progressing well. Customers who are not ready to buy their own materials will be provided with a connection in due course,” reads part of the statement.

ESCOM’s struggle to connect those who afford to pay the K93,200 connection fee raises doubt over the Tonse Alliance’s campaign promise to remove electricity connection fees.

Last year, the Ministry of Energy and Mining said free electricity connection programme will start with 126,000 households in rural areas.