Boy dies after explosion at MDF firing range

By: Raphael Likaka

A 17-year-old boy identified as Bob Robin (17), has died after a device exploded at a Malawi Defence Force (MDF) motor firing range camp at Chikala Hills in Machinga district.

Assistant Public Relation Officer of Police for Eastern Region Sergeant Tionge Kayenda said that the incident happened on March 22, 2022.

Sergeant Kayenda said on that fateful day, Bob together with his four colleagues went to the said hills to make charcoal. Whilst there, the boys separated to different locations.

In process of arranging the logs to burn charcoal, his friends heard an explosion from the direction where Bob was.

Upon reaching there to witness the incident, they found Bob lying unconscious with severe injuries. They immediately rushed him to St. Luke’s Hospital where death was pronounced upon arrival.

Sergeant Kayenda said preliminary investigation shows that death was due to severe injury emanating from alleged round motor explosion.

Police in the region have strongly urged all Malawians to refrain from going into MDF range camps to avoid similar incidents.

Bob Robin hailed from Moses village, Traditional Authority Chamba in the same district of Machinga.