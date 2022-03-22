Malawi commemorates World Water Day

Malawi has today joined the rest of the world in commemorating World Water Day under the theme Ground Water – Making the Invisible Visible.

The theme aims at enabling people to be aware of the importance of underground water.

As a way of making the day to be memorable, people in the city of Lilongwe together with Water Services Association of Malawi (WASAMA) had a big walk from Lilongwe Community Ground to Bingu International Conference Centre (BICC).

The big walk was spiced by Kamuzu Barracks Band and was aimed at bringing awareness of the day to the people and also to ensure that people are taking care of water.

Minister of Water and Sanitation Abida Mia attended the event and people who were in the town also joined the big walk.

World Water Day is observed each year on March 22 to promote the responsible use of water and access to safe water for everyone. Every day, people use water in different ways including drinking, agriculture, industry, recreation, hygiene, sanitation, and health care.