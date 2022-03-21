Police holds farewell party for Senior Deputy Commissioner Bakali

Northern Region Police on Saturday held a farewell get together for Senior Deputy Commissioner of Police Maximas Bakali who has retired from the Malawi Police Service (MPS).

Bakali joined the Police service in 1984 after completion of Initial Recruit training at Police Training School in Limbe and worked in various police stations across the country where he rose in ranks to Senior Deputy Commissioner of Police (SDCP).

Speaking during the event, Commissioner Richard Luhanga said Bakali has been one of the most hard working officers until his retirement. He said the courage, charisma and leadership style in the retiring Bakali are well appreciated in the MPS.

“You were a good lieutenant in the MPS besides being a personal advisor to me and many officers during your time in the service,” Emphasized Luhanga.

He further commended the wife to the retiring officer (Gladys Bakali) for being supportive to her husband all along until present. The senior police officer then implored other spouses of Police officers to emulate this gesture.

Corroborating with Commissioner Luhanga, Acting Commissioner of Police for Northern Region Mabvuto M’bobo said Bakali obeyed and followed all the dictates and orders of the organization to the letter and that is why he reached his retirement age while serving.

In his farewell speech, Bakali thanked God for protection, care and blessings during his time with the police.

He further commended the leadership of the country, the Inspector General of Police Dr. George Kainja and high command of the MPS.

He also applauded Mr. Luhanga and the entire Northern Region Police for supporting him professionally.

Bakali finally urged all officers to support the current management and love one another in order to achieve the goal of fighting crime.