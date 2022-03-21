Motorcyclist dies in Nkhata Bay road accident

A Motorcyclist has died and a pillion passenger has sustained injuries after being hit by a motor vehicle at Mpamba trading center in NKhata Bay District.

The deceased has been identified as Kennedy Kamanga aged 22, of Zamulomo village Traditional Authority Timbiri in the district.

The driver only identified as Maluwa was in the early hours of March 20, 2022 driving a motor vehicle registration number BQ 1291 from Mzuzu heading Nkhata Bay.

At Mpamba trading center, he hit Kamanga and the passenger who sat on a stationary motorbike which was on the road side.

Following the impact, Kamanga sustained head injuries and fractured left lower leg and was pronounced dead at Nkhata Bay District Hospital.

The passenger Billy Chirwa sustained multiple fractures on the lower left leg, a deep cut at the back and bruises. He is currently being treated at the hospital.

The motor vehicle and the bike got damaged.

Meanwhile, police in the district are hunting for Maluwa who escaped immediately after the incident.