Malawi Police officer killed while crossing road

A 42-year-old marine police officer based at Chimwala Police Unit in Mangochi has died after being hit by a motor vehicle last night.

Mangochi Police Publicist, Amina Daudi, has identified the police officer as Sub Inspector Andrew Kandulu from Namaso-Bay Village, Traditional Authority Nankumba in Mangochi.

Daudi said the officer was crossing the road at Mwalija Trading Centre heading home.

The accident involved a Voxy Wagon Amarok DC, registration number BZ 8305. It was being driven by Emmanuel Namagonya, 41 who was coming from the direction of Liwonde heading towards Mangochi Boma.

“Upon arrival at Mwalija Trading Centre due to overspeeding, Namagonya lost control of the motor vehicle and hit the officer who was crossing from left to the right side of the road, ” said Daudi.

Following the impact, Kandulu sustained head injuries and was rushed to Mangochi District Hospital where he died while receiving treatment. In the meantime, the driver is in police custody waiting for court proceedings.

This is the second incident in a space of a month. On 17 February 2022, a cruising Sienta vehicle also hit a police officer in the district and she was pronounced dead upon arrival at the hospital.

Police have since warned all reckless drivers that they will face the law.