Let the games begin: 2022 TNM Super League season kicks off today

The wait is over. The 2022 TNM Super League season gets underway this afternoon with a scintillating opening match between defending champions Nyasa Big Bullets and rivals Mighty Wanderers in the Blantyre derby at Kamuzu Stadium.

Sixteen top tier teams will compete for the honors but the last man standing will walk away with MK40 million once the new season comes to an end.

This season, Malawi’s Big three namely Bullets, Silver Strikers and Wanderers are expected to be at each other’s neck for the championship, with three new entrants in Dedza Dynamos, Sable Farming and Rumphi United expected to do their best to remain in the league.

Bullets are the defending champions after they defended the league in the previous season to make it their 15th league title and third in a row.

Here’s a laydown of this week’s upcoming fixtures in the TNM Super League.

Day One

Saturday, 19th March, 2022

Nyasa Big Bullets vs Mighty Wanderers at Kamuzu Stadium Karonga United vs Kamuzu Barracks at Karonga Stadium Ekwendeni Hammers vs TN Stars at Mzuzu Stadium

Day two

Sunday, 20th March, 2022

Tigers FC vs Moyale Barracks at Mpira Stadium Red Lions vs Silver Strikers at Balaka Stadium Civil Service United vs Sable Farming at Civo Stadium Rumphi United vs Dedza Dynamos at Rumphi Stadium Mafco FC vs Blue Eagles at Chitowe Stadium

All the matches will kick off at 14:30 PM.