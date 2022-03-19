IMF commits to support Malawi’s recovery process

International Monetary Fund Managing Director, Kristalina Georgieva, has assured Malawi of her team’s commitment to support Malawi in its economic recovery process.

Georgieva met President Lazarus Chakwera yesterday in United States where the Malawi leader went to attend a conference for Least Developed Countries.

Chakwera said the two discussed the macroeconomic situation in Malawi and also discussed how soon and better the Fund can revive and reconfigure its credit program in Malawi.

“The Director General has assured us of her team’s commitment to support Malawi in the recovery process in the aftermath of devastation caused by natural disasters, Covid-19 pandemic and other geopolitical factors,” he said.

He added that his administration has shown commitment to address issues of misreporting of economic figures by the previous administration’s as exposed by recent audits at the Reserve Bank and efforts to restructure the Ministry of Finance.

According to Chakwera, Malawi will continue to work collaboratively with the IMF through readjustments of policy priorities so that the country meets all the milestones that are requisite towards attainment of the next Credit Facility.

He also revealed that Malawi and IMF have agreed to align their mutual partnership around Malawi’s short and long term development efforts as guided by Social Economic Recovery Plan (SERP), Malawi Vision 2063 and its first decade implementation strategy plan MW2063 Implementation Plan (MIP1).