We did not recruit underage candidates — Malawi Police

Malawi Police Service (MPS) has defended itself against claims that it recruited underage candidates, saying all its recent recruits were certified fit for training.

Yesterday, pictures of young people in Malawi Police uniforms emerged on social media. The pictures led to claims that MPS had recruited people below the age of 18. There were also concerns that many of the recruits pictured are short.

However, MPS has released a statement defending its recruitment process fo the recent recruits.

“No standards were lowered during the process as no underage candidates were recruited. Furthermore, all recruits were examined by qualified medical officers and were certified fit for the training,” Malawi Police spokesperson James Kadadzera said in a statement.

According to Kadadzera, apart from being old enough to be employed, recruits were required to have Malawi School Certificate of Education and National Identify Card

He, however, did not address the issue of height of the recruits.

But he assured Malawians that the Police Service will continue to maintain standards during recruitments.