Mangochi Police arrest suspect, recover stolen property worth millions

Police in Mangochi have arrested a suspect who was on the run after committing various offences in January this year and the law enforcers have in the process recovered stolen items worth over K2.5 million.

Police spokesperson in Mangochi Sub Inspector Tepani Daudi identified the suspect as Edward Mayeso, 31.

Mayeso’s two other accomplices were on February 2, 2022 sentenced to 15 years imprisonment with hard labour for breaking into different houses and went away with the items.

On the morning of January 28, 2022, the trio who came from Lilongwe broke into two houses at Mgundaphiri Village when the owners were not around.

The matter was then reported at Mangochi Police Station who swiftly responded to the alert and successfully arrested the two convicts and recovered some of the stolen properties at Makawa Trading Centre.

Mayeso vanished using unregistered Toyota Passo which the trio used during their operations.

He has been arrested in Kasungu District where he was hiding and led the detectives to Lilongwe where they have recovered eight laptops and 32-inch plasma. Meanwhile some of the stolen properties have been identified by owners.

The suspect will appear before court to answer charges of house breaking and theft.

Mayeso hails from Namwera Village, Traditional Authority Jalasi in Mangochi.