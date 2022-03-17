New programme of action to assist countries graduate from LDCs

Acting High Representative for the Least Developed Countries (LCDs), Ms Heidi Schroderus – Fox, says implementation of Doha Programme of Action for LCDs will bring true change to people’s lives and livelihoods in the Least Developed Countries.

Fox was speaking during a with President Lazarus Chakwera New York on Wednesday ahead of the Fifth UN Least Developed Countries (LDC) conference.

She said a country that shows willingness to graduate from being ranked as least developed will do so with the assistance of the new programme of action.

“Every country wants to move forward and this is what we are fighting for and as leaders we are working to bring all different partners to the table, to implement the new program of action that includes private sector all international financial organisations developing partners and all UN funds programmes agencies as well as women and youths,” she said.

The fifth United Nations Conference on the Least Developed Countries (UN-LDC5) to take place at the UN headquarters on Thursday is expected to adopt the Doha Programme of Action.

The new program of action seeks to rally support from the international community to LDCs in eradicating poverty, fostering science, technology and innovation as well as addressing climate change and recovering from COVID-19.

“Consensus among LDCs is that notwithstanding the global structural profiling which segments us, as poorest within the international community, we have adequate potential that must be harnessed in full to transform livelihoods of our respective populations,” said Chakwera on Wednesday.