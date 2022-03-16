Woman dumps baby in toilet in Mangochi

Officers at Namwera Police Post in Mangochi are hunting for a woman identified as Khadja Shaibu who is suspected to have thrown a newly born baby boy into a pit-latrine.

According to Mangochi Police Publicist Amina Tepani Daudi, the suspect who was pregnant on March 14, 2022 dumped the baby few hours after it was born.

Daudi added that the issue came to light after neighbours heard the cry of the child inside the said toilet and alerted the Police who rushed to the scene and rescued the baby from the pit-latrine with the help of members of the community.

“The baby was taken to Namwera Health Centre for treatment before being sent to Allelluya (Mama Rita) Orphanage Centre within Namwera,” she explained.

Meanwhile, Police in the district are still hunting for the suspect. If found Khadija will answer the charge of concealing birth of a child which is contrary to Section 232 of the Penal Code.