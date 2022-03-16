Lawyer found dead in his house

Mar 16, 2022 Health 0
Advertisement

A lawyer who was working as  senior state advocate in the Ministry of Justice has been found dead in his house in Lilongwe.

The lawyer identified as Trevor Mphalale was found hanging in the house at Area 51 in Lilongwe.

National Police spokesperson James Kadadzera has confirmed.

Said Kadadzera: “The body is at KCH pending postmortem to establish cause of death.”

Reports indicate that Mphalale graduated from College about four years ago and joined the office of Director of Public Prosecution  in the Ministry of Justice last year.

Advertisement

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.