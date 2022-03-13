Mkaka: No one meets Chakwera without my approval

Eisenhower Mkaka has issued a directive to all Malawi Congress Party (MCP) members that no one should meet President Lazarus Chakwera without the approval of Mkaka.

The directive appears to lend credence to allegations that there is a gang of embattled senior members in MCP that has been remote controlling an indecisive Chakwera.

Mkaka who is MCP Secretary General has, with immediate effect, introduced a new policy requiring party members to go through him in order to secure an appointment with Chakwera who is also MCP president.

“I would like to inform all NEC members that in terms of acceptable protocol, all requests to meet His Excellency the State President must be routed through my office for orderly arrangements to avoid duplications. This also applies to all non NEC members of the Party,” reads party of an internal memo dated 10 March, 2022, signed by Mkaka and addressed to all NEC members.

However, some MCP members have condemned Mkaka over the new policy saying the Secretary General wants to frustrate party members.

Speaking to the local media, one of Concerned MCP Members said the secretary general cannot introduce such as a policy without consulting district chairmen.

He added that the protocol is as a result of failure in leadership.

“This memo shows that the President has no interest with the party hence he may wish to resign as the President,” said Major.