Mabedi to lead Malawi U23 in Turkey

Malawi Under 20 Coach Patrick Mabedi will lead the Under 23 national team at an international mini tournament in Turkey from March 24 to March 29, 2022.

Mabedi, who will be deputized by Under 17 Coach Deklerk Msakakuona, has since named a 31-man squad that is expected to start a local camp training at Mpira Village in Blantyre from Monday.

Players who will be involved in official club matches on the weekend of 19th and 20th March will be released on Wednesday afternoon to fulfill their respective assignments and report back after their matches.

Malawi is using the tournament to prepare for the Africa Nations Championship qualifiers which will start in June and the 2026 Olympics qualifiers scheduled for September.

Kuwait and Togo are some of the countries that will take part in the tournament.

Below is the full squad:

Goalkeepers: Chancy Mtete (Ekwendeni Hammers), Clever Mkungula (Nyasa Big Bullets),Sherrif Swadick (Nyasa Big Bullets Reserve)a

Defenders: Kestein Simbi (Nyasa Big Bullets), Alick Lungu (Nyasa Big Bullets) Blessings Mpokera (Nyasa Big Bullets) Innocent Shema (Silver Strikers)Joseph Balakazi (Wanderers),Kondwani Chirwa (Nkhatabay U17), Kelvin Banda (Mighty Tigers), Charles Petro (Sherrif Tiraspol)-Moldova), Andrew Lameck (Nyasa Big Bullets Reserve)

Midfielders: David Daudi (Mafco),Innocent Msowoya (Sable Farming), Lloyd Alon (Civil Service United), Patrick Mwaungulu (Nyasa Big Bullets), Tathedwa Willard (Silver Strikers), Wisdom Mpinganjira (Wanderers) Chikumbutso Salima (Nysa Big Bullets Reserve), Stanley Biliat (Nyasa Big Bullets), Madalitso Mwachumu (Walter Nyamilandu Academy), Zebron Kalima (Silver Strikers), Robert Saizi (Nyasa Big Bullets), Francisco Madinga (FC Dila Gori) -Geogia, Peter Banda (SC Simba) -Tanzania, Festus Duwe (Ascent Academy), Lovemore Mbeta (Ascent Academy)

Strikers: Lanjesi Nkhoma (Nyasa Big Bullets), Chifundo Mphasi (Shamuel FC) -Zambia, Christopher Gototo (Sable Farming), Masambilo Kalua (Rumphi United Reserve).

Source: FAM