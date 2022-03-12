Mary Mount student dies: School accused of negligence

A Form Four student at Mary Mount Girls Catholic Secondary School has died as Malawians accuse the school of negligence.

Reports indicate that the student got ill but due to school regulations, parents were not informed to go and pick the girl for medical attention.

According to the reports, the school was just giving pain-killers to the girl at the school and her situation got worse.

The school took the student to hospital and upon arrival, she was diagnosed with malaria level 3. However, it was already too late as she died without getting malaria treatment.

The child’s parents were only informed when the girl was taken to hospital.

Malawians have since condemned the school over its handling of the situate, saying the situation could have been avoided if parents were informed in good time to access medical care.

“This is quite tragic and the death of the girl could have been avoided. This is pure negligence on the part of the school considering that parents of the girl live within Mzuzu (about 2km away from Marymount),” said one person on social media.

Meanwhile, Malawians have since advised schools secondary schools to be careful as they impose some lockdown regulations where parents are not allowed to visit their kids in schools due to Covid pandemic.