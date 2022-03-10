Malawi issuing emergency passports only

Malawi’s Department of Immigration and Citizenship Services says it has once again scaled down passport production as it is only prioritizing issuance of emergency passports.

This is according to the department’s National Public Relations Officer Wellington Chiponde, who in an interview with this publication, said the situation is so as government is yet to identify a new passport contractor.

Chiponde further admitted that as government through the department is at an advanced in identifying the new contractor, it has since scaled down passports production in all the immigration offices.

He said out of the recommended 5000 passports issued in a day, they are currently processing not more than 20 passports and added that they are only accommodating emergency passport applications.

“We are prioritizing emergency cases which are supported by a letter stipulating their urgent case that is; medical, school admission, meetings abroad, international truck drivers and Malawians returning to their country of residence.

“To normalize passport issuance, we are at an advanced stage in the process of identifying the new passport Contractor and together with key stakeholders, we are expediting the process following the due process and in accordance with the law,” said Chiponde.

The development follows termination of a K50 billion contract with Techno Brain Global FZE in December last year amid reports that there were some irregularities.

Meanwhile, it is reported that 13 companies which include eight local ones, have submitted proposals to government for consideration on the next passport tender.